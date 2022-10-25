icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Oct, 2022 12:03
HomeWorld News

US resorting to ‘information terrorism’ – Iran

President Ebrahim Raisi has noted a switch in Washington’s approach to pressuring Tehran
US resorting to ‘information terrorism’ – Iran
FILE PHOTO. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech In Tehran, Iran. ©  Meghdad Madadi ATPImages / Getty Images

After failing to change Tehran’s policies through sanctions, Washington has been using other approaches to achieve its goals in Iran, the country’s President Ebrahim Raisi told Russian news agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday. He also called the emergence of a multilateral world “unstoppable.”

“Information terrorism is the biggest problem,” Raisi said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies. He referred to the latest wave of mass protests in the country as an example of US meddling in Iran’s internal affairs.

The demonstrations were triggered by the mid-September death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini, after she was taken into custody by the Iranian morality police for allegedly dressing improperly. The Iranian authorities have said she suffered from a pre-existing medical condition, whereas some of her family members claimed she was beaten to death.

The US and EU imposed sanctions against Iranian law enforcement agencies, including the Gasht-e-Ershad, or Guidance Patrol, police force that detained Amini, for alleged human rights violations.

READ MORE: EU sanctions Iran’s ‘morality police’

In the interview, the Iranian president also stated that the US and its allies are trying to cling on to their dwindling power as a new multilateral world order emerges. He called this global shift “unstoppable.”

“Western nations are the only ones that act against the creation of a multipolar world,” Raisi added.

The president praised the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional integration bloc that counts Iran and Russia among its members, as one of the vehicles of the transition. He also pledged Iran’s support to all “freedom-loving nations” opposing American pressure.

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies