icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Oct, 2022 17:25
HomeWorld News

Terrorist attack kills 15 in Iran

Multiple gunmen opened fire on a shrine in the city of Shiraz, Iranian media reported
Terrorist attack kills 15 in Iran
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Shahcheragh shrine in Shiiraz, Iran, August 14, 2015 ©  Wikipedia

Gunmen killed 15 people and wounded another ten in an attack on a Shiite shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, state-run news agency IRNA has reported. The attack has been described as a “terrorist operation” carried out by sectarian extremists.

The attack took place at the Shahcheragh shrine during the late afternoon, as pilgrims were visiting the Shiite holy site. The gunmen opened fire with Kalashnikov rifles after entering the courtyard of the shrine, unnamed security sources told Fars News.

One woman and two children are among the victims, and two gunmen have been arrested. A manhunt is underway for a third attacker.

US resorting to ‘information terrorism’ – Iran
Read more
US resorting to ‘information terrorism’ – Iran

Multiple Iranian news sources called the attack a “terrorist operation” by “Takfiri” extremists. This term refers to Sunni Islamic groups who violently target rival sects – in this case, Shia worshippers.

Shahcheragh is a holy site to Shias. Constructed in the 10th century AD, it houses the tombs of the sons of Musa al-Kazim, the seventh Imam of mainstream Shia Islam. 

Wednesday’s attack took place as Iran grapples with nationwide protests, which broke out following the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini in police custody last month. The Iranian authorities have said she suffered from a pre-existing medical condition, whereas some of her family members claim she was beaten to death.

A security source told Tasnim News Agency that the gunmen likely timed their attack to coincide with the unrest.

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies