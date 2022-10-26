icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Oct, 2022 14:13
HomeWorld News

Türkiye slaps Meta with multimillion-dollar fine

Facebook’s parent company unfairly dominates its market, the Turkish competition authority ruled
Türkiye slaps Meta with multimillion-dollar fine
FILE PHOTO: A car passes Facebook's new Meta logo on a sign at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, October 28, 2021 ©  AP / Tony Avelar

Türkiye’s competition watchdog has issued an $18.63 million fine to Facebook’s parent company, Meta. It found that the merging of user data from Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram gave Meta an unfair advantage in advertising.

The fine was decided last week and announced in a statement on Wednesday. By combining data collected from all of its subsidiaries, the statement explained, Meta “dominates” the online advertising market and “creates barriers to entry” for its competitors. 

An investigation was launched in 2021 after WhatsApp asked users to allow Facebook to collect their data. Even before this global change to data collection was rolled out, Facebook was sued by the US Federal Trade Commission over its acquisition of WhatsApp and investigated by the EU and UK for using its vast data trove to give its own Facebook Marketplace and unfair edge over the competition.

Meta added to Russia’s list of ‘extremist and terrorist’ organizations
Read more
Meta added to Russia’s list of ‘extremist and terrorist’ organizations

The Turkish fine of 346.72 million lira, or $18.63 million, was decided based on Meta’s 2021 income. The watchdog also ordered Meta to restore competition to its markets, and to prepare annual reports on what it will do to ensure competitiveness for the next five years.

Meta has 60 days to appeal the fine, and a spokesperson for the company told Reuters on Wednesday that it will “consider all options.”

Meta reported a profit of $46.7 billion in 2021, and as such can easily weather an $18.63 million fine. However, the firm reported its first ever decline in quarterly revenue – a 1% drop – in July, as well as a 36% decline in profit from a year earlier. With much of his wealth tied up in Meta stock, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion from his personal fortune so far this year.

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies