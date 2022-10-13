icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Oct, 2022 17:35
HomeWorld News

WHO warns of Covid surge

Infection cases appear to be spreading in Europe, the UN health agency warns
WHO warns of Covid surge
©  Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP

Europe is likely to be entering yet another wave of Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have said, urging the region to act immediately.

“Although we are not where we were one year ago, it is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over,” WHO’s Europe director, Hans Kluge, and ECDC’s director, Andrea Ammon, said in a joint statement on Wednesday. “We are unfortunately seeing indicators rising again in Europe, suggesting that another wave of infections has begun,” they noted.

Health officials said that all the available tools, including vaccination, should be used to protect people, especially the most vulnerable.

“The potential co-circulation of Covid-19 and seasonal influenza will put vulnerable people at increased risk of severe illness and death, with the likelihood of increased pressure on both hospitals and healthcare workers, already exhausted from almost three years on the frontlines of the pandemic,” the statement reads. 

End of Covid pandemic in sight – WHO READ MORE: End of Covid pandemic in sight – WHO

According to the authorities, millions of people across Europe have still not been jabbed against Covid-19, whereas “there’s no time to lose.” They stressed it’s necessary to “be ready and act now” and urged people to “come forward as soon as possible for both Covid-19 and influenza vaccination.”

According to WHO’s data, only Europe recorded a rise in the number of infection cases in the last week of September - an 8% rise compared to the previous period.

Last month, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic –which started in 2019– was “in sight.” While the virus is still spreading at the same level as in 2021, despite mass vaccination, deaths have fallen significantly.

According to the organization, since the beginning of the pandemic there have been over 620 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, leading to more than 6.5 million deaths.

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies