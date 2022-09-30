icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Sep, 2022 02:12
HomeWorld News

NASA unveils asteroid collision photos

The images were captured simultaneously by two massive space telescopes
NASA unveils asteroid collision photos
This combination of images provided by NASA shows three different views of the DART spacecraft impact on the asteroid Dimorphos on September 26, 2022 ©  NASA via AP

America’s space agency has released a series of photos showing the aftermath of a “planetary defense” experiment which aimed to knock an incoming asteroid off course, with giant plumes of material seen flying off the object after a deliberate collision with a spacecraft. 

NASA issued the images on Thursday, revealing early results of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) conducted earlier this week, what the space agency deemed the “world’s first test of the kinetic impact mitigation technique, using a spacecraft to deflect an asteroid.” The photos were taken by the Hubble Space Telescope and the newer James Webb Space Telescope, also marking the first time the two observatories captured the same celestial body simultaneously.

“When I saw the data, I was literally speechless, stunned by the amazing detail of the ejecta that Hubble captured,” said Jian-Yang Li of the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona, who led the Hubble team’s observations, referring to the plumes of material thrown from the asteroid Dimorphos. “I feel lucky to witness this moment and be part of the team that made this happen.”

Dimorphos can be seen to grow increasingly brighter in images captured 22 minutes, 5 hours and 8.2 hours after DART’s impact, with huge clouds thrown from its surface appearing to glow a pale blue in visible light. 

Another timelapse series from the James Webb telescope shows the asteroid just before the collision, as well as several hours post-impact. An “area of rapid, extreme brightening” can be observed after DART hit its target, NASA said.

The space agency will continue to look in on Dimorphos and its companion asteroid Didymos to determine the effects of the DART experiment, with researchers set to monitor the binary asteroid system 10 more times over the next three weeks. NASA also plans to observe the asteroids using the Webb telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) and Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) to help understand the objects’ chemical composition.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies