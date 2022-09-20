icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Sep, 2022 16:26
HomeWorld News

EU nation calls for Russian visa restrictions toughening

Russians denied entry into any EU nation should have their visas revoked altogether, Helsinki argues
EU nation calls for Russian visa restrictions toughening
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / Tunahan Turhan

Finland has called on Brussels to further restrict access to the EU for Russians. Any EU nations denying entry to a Russian person should also have the means to prevent such a person from entering the bloc through another EU member, Helsinki argued on Monday.

The EU should issue a “recommendation” allowing its members to “either invalidate or revoke” the visa of any Russian citizen they deny entry at their border, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a letter it sent to the EU Commission. A Schengen entry ban for a Russian person in such a case could also be an option, it added.

The measure is designed to “prevent the same person from trying to enter the Schengen area through another land border or air route,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the information about an entry ban or a revoked visa added to the Schengen Information System (SIS) would allow other EU nations to deny such people entry as well. 

UN head criticizes EU visa bans for Russians
Read more
UN head criticizes EU visa bans for Russians

On Sunday, Finland also suggested including tourist visa restrictions into its list of anti-Russian sanctions at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, the statement said. “Finland considers it important to take steps to achieve a common EU line regarding Russian visa restrictions,” it added.

The EU visa restrictions policy against Russians was previously questioned by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Such a decision by the bloc “may not be a good idea,” Guterres said on Sunday, according to the Russian RIA news agency.

Earlier in September, the EU suspended a visa facilitation agreement with Russia. Some member states also stopped issuing tourist and business visas, while the three Baltic states and Poland announced they would deny entry to Russian citizens with valid Schengen visas issued by other nations.

Top stories

RT Features

Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘German question’
0:00
25:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies