icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2022 15:19
HomeWorld News

Putin-Xi meeting agenda revealed 

The leaders will address the Ukraine crisis and Taiwan tensions during their sit-down in Uzbekistan, the Kremlin has said 
Putin-Xi meeting agenda revealed 
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin ©  Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin pool via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will discuss the Ukraine conflict in depth, as well as the Taiwan issue, when they meet in Uzbekistan later this week, presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday. The two leaders will hold talks on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the city of Samarkand on September 15. 

“Given the current international situation, this meeting, of course, has special importance,” Ushakov said, adding that the leaders would address “the bilateral agenda, as well as major regional and international topics." 

An issue that is expected to loom large during their meeting is the Ukraine conflict, with the Kremlin representative signaling that Putin and Xi would discuss it in depth.  

Ushakov also noted that Beijing has been pursuing very balanced policies on this issue, adding that Beijing “clearly states that it understands the reasons that had forced Russia to launch the special military operation” against Kiev in late February. 

The presidential aide went on to say that the talks between the two leaders would be a “long-anticipated personal contact,” considering that their last meeting took place in early February during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. 

Given the current warm relations between Moscow and Beijing, Ushakov expect the sides “to positively assess” their bilateral strategic partnership, which has reached new heights as the two countries champion developing a multipolar world order. 

Russia and China agree over ‘new reality’ – Kremlin
Read more
Russia and China agree over ‘new reality’ – Kremlin

Putin and XI are also set to discuss the issue of Taiwan, building on the Russian leader’s recent meeting with Li Zhanshu, the speaker of the Chinese National People’s Congress, during an economic forum in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok. Tensions around the self-governed island have been mounting since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in early August, drawing ire from Beijing.  

Meanwhile, Ushakov said that China and Russia do not intend to sign any documents after the talks, stating that this is just “a working meeting of the leaders,” which is still very important. 

The summit in Samarkand will be attended by a number of high-ranking officials and heads of state, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who reportedly intends to offer his mediation services to stop the hostilities in Ukraine.

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies