icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Sep, 2022 13:46
HomeWorld News

Russia and China agree over ‘new reality’ – Kremlin

The so-called ‘Golden billion’ can’t dictate terms to other countries anymore, Dmitry Peskov says
Russia and China agree over ‘new reality’ – Kremlin

Russia and China share the understanding that a unipolar world has become impossible and that a “new reality” is coming, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

“We believe - in unison with our Chinese comrades - that the existence of a unipolar world is impossible,” Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

Moscow and Beijing agree that it’s “an impossible situation” when “the so-called ‘Golden billion’ is claiming the right to invent rules in economy, in politics and the right to impose it’s will on other countries,” he noted.

In the Russian-speaking world the term ‘Golden billion’ often refers to the wealthy populations of the US, EU and other Western nations.

The foundation of the unipolar system has started to “seriously creak and wobble. A new reality is emerging,” the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

Peskov echoed the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said in late August that “the obsolete unipolar model is being superseded by a new world order based on the fundamental principles of justice, equality, and the recognition of the right of each nation and state to its sovereign path of development."

China rejects West’s call for Russian oil price cap
Read more
China rejects West’s call for Russian oil price cap

According to the Russian leader, “strong political and economic centers acting as a driving force of this irreversible process are being shaped in the Asia Pacific region.”

Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to hold a meeting later this week on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan. It’s going to be Xi’s first trip outside China since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked about the upcoming talks on Monday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre reminded that the US has “made clear our concerns about the depth of China's alignment and ties with Russia, even as Russia prosecutes a war of aggression in Ukraine.”

Back in June, Putin and Xi described relations between Russia and China as being at “an unprecedentedly high level and are constantly improving,” according to the Kremlin.

READ MORE: Previous world order won't return – Putin

Beijing refused to join the international sanctions imposed on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine. Instead, the two countries boosted cooperation and trade, with Russia becoming the top supplier of oil to China, among other things.

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Counteroffensive’
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies