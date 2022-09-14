icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2022 11:11
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

EU will prevail over Russia – von der Leyen

The European Commission president has called for solidarity ahead of trying times for the bloc
EU will prevail over Russia – von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ©  AFP / Frederick Florin

If the EU shows bravery and unity, it will gain the upper hand against Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“Let us be very clear – much is at stake. Not just for Ukraine, but for all of Europe and the world at large,” Von der Leyen insisted in her State of Union speech on Wednesday.

“This is not only a war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, this is also a war on our energy. It’s a war on our economy. It’s a war on our values. It’s a war on our future. It’s about autocracy against democracy,” she said.

However, despite large parts of Ukrainian territory remaining under Russian control, and the looming energy crisis in Europe resulting from the EU’s sanctions on Moscow, the EU Commission chief expressed confidence that the outcome of the Ukraine conflict will be positive for Brussels.

“I stand here with a conviction that with the necessary courage and with necessary solidarity Putin will fail and Ukraine and Europe will prevail,” she said to great applause. “Europe’s solidarity with Ukraine will remain unshakable.” 

Borrell compares anti-Russia sanctions to ‘diet’
Read more
Borrell compares anti-Russia sanctions to ‘diet’

She also praised the EU for its response to the Russian military operation, which has included military and humanitarian support for Ukraine, as well as the “toughest sanctions the world has ever seen.”

However, von der Leyen acknowledged that achieving victory against Russia would require serious sacrifices from European citizens. “The moments ahead of us will not be easy – be it for the families who are struggling to make ends meet, or businesses who are facing tough choices concerning their future.”

Supplies of Russian oil and gas to Europe have drastically decreased amid the conflict in Ukraine, due to EU sanctions and Moscow’s countermeasures. People in Austria, the Czech Republic, and other countries in the bloc have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest the soaring costs of energy, demanding that their leaders do something to resolve the crisis. However, there is a lack of unity in the EU on the idea of a price cap on Russian gas, which is being pushed by von der Leyen as a relief measure. Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia are among those that oppose the plan.

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies