Charges filed against former Pakistani PM

Imran Khan could face several years in prison

Pakistani police have pressed charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of violating anti-terrorism laws, local authorities said on Monday. The move comes after Khan allegedly threatened a member of the judiciary and police officers.

A police report was filed against the former prime minister after he vowed to sue a female judge and police agencies over what he said was the torturing of his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, while in custody.

Gill himself is facing sedition charges after being arrested on August 9. The claims in question were reportedly made by Khan at a rally in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to media reports, Khan appears to still be free. His Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which is now in opposition to the Pakistani government, has released a video featuring crowds of supporters gathering outside the home of the beleaguered politician, potentially to prevent police from detaining him.

The police report containing the charges against Khan includes the testimony from magistrate judge Ali Javed, who apparently was present at the Islamabad rally and heard Khan’s words firsthand.

“You also get ready for it, we will also take action against you. All of you must be ashamed,” the ex-PM reportedly said.

If the prosecution manages to prove Khan’s guilt, he may face several years in prison.

Earlier, PEMRA, the country’s digital media watchdog, prohibited satellite stations from airing Khan’s speech, or any future speeches by the ousted PM, without a time-delay mechanism.

Khan was ousted as prime minister in April following a controversial no-confidence vote. He claimed in June that the US had threatened his government with “consequences” unless he was removed from power, saying Washington was unhappy with his opposition to its “forever wars” in Central Asia and the Middle East.