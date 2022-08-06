icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Aug, 2022 15:00
HomeWorld News

First ship carrying Ukrainian grain reaches Turkey

Two other ships that left Ukraine on Friday are expected to arrive soon, the Turkish media said
First ship carrying Ukrainian grain reaches Turkey
The Panama-flagged ship, "Navistar", is seen near Istanbul, Turkey, on August 6, 2022. ©  Twitter / Turkish Defense Ministry

The Panama-flagged ship Navistar, carrying around 33,000 tons of Ukrainian corn to Ireland, has reached Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait and dropped anchor in Istanbul, the Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed in a tweet on Saturday.

The vessel is now expected to undergo an inspection by the members of the Joint Coordination Center before proceeding to its destination, the ministry said, adding that the check is due to take place within “hours.” The inspection group will include officials from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN, the Turkish media said. 

The Navistar left the port of Odessa on Friday under a deal negotiated by Ukraine and Russia and mediated by Turkey and the UN last month. Two other ships – the Maltese-flagged Rojen and the Turkish-flagged Polarnet – left the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk on the same day.

Ukrainian grain flowing to global markets
Read more
Ukrainian grain flowing to global markets

The Rojen is transporting about 13,000 tons of corn to Ireland, while the Polarnet will be bringing around 12,000 tons of the same commodity to the Turkish port of Karasu. Both ships have already entered Turkish territorial waters, according to some media reports, and are expected to arrive at Bosporus shortly.

These vessels follow the departure of the first ship from Odessa on Monday, which is transporting over 26,000 tons of corn to Lebanon.

Ukrainian grain exports were suspended after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February, leading to rising concerns over global food supplies. Kiev accused the Russian forces of barring civilian ships from leaving ports, while Moscow blamed Ukraine for mining the sea near its harbors, which prevented maritime traffic. 

In late July, Moscow and Kiev agreed in Istanbul on a deal that allowed for a resumption of exports from Ukrainian ports. The agreement also entails facilitating unimpeded shipments of Russia’s grain, as well as fertilizers and the raw materials to produce them.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies