Ukrainian grain flowing to global markets

Three ships carrying corn have left the country’s ports

Three ships loaded with grain left Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Friday under a deal negotiated with Russia last month, Reuters reported, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry and witnesses.

Two grain ships set off from Chernomorsk and one from Odessa, carrying a total of about 58,000 tons of corn to Ireland, Britain, and Turkey, Reuters said.

This follows the departure of the first ship from Odessa on Monday, which is transporting over 26,000 tons of corn to Lebanon. Corn is Ukraine’s main grain export, accounting for over 15% of the global supply.

Ukrainian grain exports were suspended after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February, leading to rising concerns over global food supplies.

Kiev accused Russia of barring civilian ships from leaving, while Moscow blamed Ukraine, saying it had placed sea mines near its ports, which prevented shipments. Turkey and the UN helped Moscow and Kiev negotiate a deal last month to allow maritime traffic to resume.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, grain exports from Ukraine under the deal are going smoothly.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section