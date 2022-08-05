icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Aug, 2022 10:16
Ukrainian grain flowing to global markets

Three ships carrying corn have left the country’s ports
Turkish flagged Polarnet dry cargo vessel, carrying 12.000 tons of grain, departs from Chernomorsk Port to arrive in Istanbul, Turkey for inspection by Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) to reach Ireland on August 05, 2022. ©  Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Three ships loaded with grain left Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Friday under a deal negotiated with Russia last month, Reuters reported, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry and witnesses.

Two grain ships set off from Chernomorsk and one from Odessa, carrying a total of about 58,000 tons of corn to Ireland, Britain, and Turkey, Reuters said.

This follows the departure of the first ship from Odessa on Monday, which is transporting over 26,000 tons of corn to Lebanon. Corn is Ukraine’s main grain export, accounting for over 15% of the global supply.

Ukrainian grain exports were suspended after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February, leading to rising concerns over global food supplies.

Kiev accused Russia of barring civilian ships from leaving, while Moscow blamed Ukraine, saying it had placed sea mines near its ports, which prevented shipments. Turkey and the UN helped Moscow and Kiev negotiate a deal last month to allow maritime traffic to resume.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, grain exports from Ukraine under the deal are going smoothly.

