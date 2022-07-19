icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jul, 2022 16:11
HomeWorld News

Scientists urged to de-gender human remains

LGBT activists and academics argue researchers can’t know how ancient individuals identified themselves
Scientists urged to de-gender human remains
© Getty Images / Stevica Mrdja / EyeEm

A number of LGBT activists and academics are pushing to bar anthropologists from identifying human remains as ‘male’ or ‘female,’ arguing that it is impossible to know how ancient individuals identified themselves, The College Fix reported on Monday.

Gender activists have long been pushing to inject modern sensitivities into the academic field, the article said, adding that a tweet from Canadian Master’s degree candidate Emma Palladino, posted earlier this month, has seemingly reignited the debate.

Palladino, who is seeking an advanced degree in archaeology, argued that transgender individuals “can’t escape” the sex they were born with because archeologists who find their bone one day will assign them the same gender they had at birth. Palladino called the practice of assigning gender to an ancient human “bull***t.”

Her initial tweet garnered over 10,000 retweets and nearly 60,000 likes. She continued the thread by stating that “gender + queer archeologists and scholars have been working for decades to unpack assumptions that archeologists make bout gender and identity, both today and in the past.”

Noting that labeling any remains as ‘male’ or ‘female’ is rarely the end goal of any excavation, she stated that “the ‘bioarchaeology of the individual’ is what we aim for, factoring in absolutely everything we discover about a person into a nuanced and open-ended biography of their life,” she argued.

She concluded by reassuring the LGBT community that even if “some sh**ty archaeologists in the future misgenders” them, that will never change who they were in life.

Other activists have also been pushing to change the way anthropologists treat discovered bodies, The College Fix, an American conservative news website, reported. It noted that a group called the Trans Doe Task Force seeks to “explore ways in which current standards in forensic human identification do a disservice to people who do not clearly fit the gender binary.”

The group’s mission statement proposes “a gender-expansive approach to human identification” by examining found bodies based on “contextual clues” such as clothing “culturally coded to a gender other than their assigned sex.”

University of Kansas Associate Professor Jennifer Raff has also argued that there are “no neat divisions between physically or genetically male or female individuals,” according to the website. Raff suggests that identifying ancient remains only as either male or female is a “duality” concept imposed by Christian colonizers.

University cancels lecture on biological gender
Read more
University cancels lecture on biological gender

Meanwhile, some archeologists are trying to push back against the attempts to inject modern sensitivities into the field. Speaking to The College Fix, San Jose State archaeology Professor Elizabeth Weiss insisted that eliminating gender classifications amounted to “ideologically-motivated fudging” and that it was a step back for science.

Weiss made the point that applying biological sex to remains often helps dispel myths detrimental to women. She provided the example of some early anthropologists mistakenly identifying “robust female skeletons as male skeletons,” thus reinforcing “false stereotypes that females were not as hard-working as males.”

“Over time, biological anthropologists and archaeologists worked hard to determine which traits are determined by sex, regardless of time and culture. This new policy of erasing this progress is a step back for science and women,” she was cited as saying. 

She added that “Sexing skeletal remains is a critical skill in forensics and any diminishing of this skill will negatively impact criminal investigations, denying the victims and their families justice.”

“This is just another attempt to insert a current woke ideology where it doesn’t belong,” Weiss concluded.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: End of unipolarity
0:00
28:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies