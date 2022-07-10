icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jul, 2022 07:13
HomeWorld News

Boris Johnson considers leaving politics – media

The outgoing prime minister could return to writing and delivering speeches, the Daily Telegraph claims
Boris Johnson considers leaving politics – media
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs a copy of his book in County Durham, north east England, Saturday Dec. 14, 2019. © AP / Lindsey Parnaby

After being forced from office by a party revolt, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may now leave the political stage altogether, the Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the outlet, Johnson is now thinking about whether to remain in the House of Commons, like his predecessor Theresa May did, or to ditch his possible bid at the next election.

After stepping down, the prime minister may decide to return to writing and delivering speeches at various events, an activity that had proved profitable for him.

“He’s taking this weekend to think about it. I don’t think he’s decided yet,” said one of the Telegraph’s sources.

Johnson, an author of several books, including a historical survey on the Roman Empire, has reportedly yet to submit a manuscript on the life of William Shakespeare to Hodder and Stoughton, a UK publishing house.

The book was apparently supposed to be published as early as 2016 to coincide with the 400-year anniversary of the poet’s death, but the publisher agreed to put off the release date since Boris Johnson was appointed as foreign secretary at the time.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader READ MORE: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader

The money issue is said to be especially delicate for the outgoing prime minister, even if he remains a Tory backbencher, given that he would lose his ministerial salary. Moreover, according to various reports, Johnson has been plagued by financial woes, with the prime minister reportedly forced to seek donations to pay for his child’s nanny.

At the same time, speeches may become a financial boon for the scandal-ridden prime minister. “Like most of his predecessors, from Churchill to Blair, he’ll be in great demand outside his own country,” Jeremy Lee, the PM’s former agent, told the Telegraph. “In commercial terms, Johnson’s a global brand with a reputation for colorful speeches – I can see audiences from the US to Asia in the palm of his hand.”

Boris Johnson announced that he would step down as UK prime minister on Thursday following several high-profile scandals and a wave of resignations of his cabinet members. At the same time, Johnson intends to remain as the head of the government until a new party leader is picked for the job.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Eye of the tiger? Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University
0:00
29:12
CrossTalk: Russia-West split
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies