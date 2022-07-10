UN demands end to fossil fuel addiction

The call comes as Europe shifts back to coal amid the global energy crisis

The United Nations has demanded an end to the global reliance on fossil fuels, calling for an increased use of renewable energy instead.

Current national climate pledges are a “collective suicide” and ending the global addiction to fossil fuels is the top priority, UN secretary general António Guterres said on Thursday. He has also called for a “renewable energy revolution,” according to a press statement on the UN website.

“This means no new coal plants, or expansion in oil and gas exploration,” the UN chief explained.

The comments come as the world is grappling with a worsening energy crisis, caused in part by Western sanctions against Russia, a major energy supplier.

Earlier this week Poland said that combating climate change should take a back seat to the immediate goal of fighting Moscow, and suggested the EU should significantly relax its greenhouse emissions rules.

Last month Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands announced they were reverting to coal-generated power in order to survive the upcoming winter, amid reduced oil and gas supplies from Russia.

The leading economies are also scrambling to get their hands on more oil, after international sanctions were slapped on Russian crude. The OPEC+ group of oil-exporting countries decided to expand crude production in July and August to relieve tight supply. The US and the EU are also reportedly contemplating lifting sanctions on Iran and Venezuela in order to allow their crude to flow to the markets.

