icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jul, 2022 01:53
HomeWorld News

US general suspended over snarky tweet

A retired three-star Army general lost his ‘senior mentor’ job for apparently mocking US first lady Jill Biden
US general suspended over snarky tweet
FILE PHOTO: Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky humorously presenting his spouse with a 4-star plaque recognizing her position of authority over him during a promotion ceremony in his honor, Washington, April 3, 2017 ©  Sidney Lee / Joint Base Lewis-McChord EMC

The US Army's former top spokesman, Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, has been relieved of his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers amid a probe into his controversial response to Jill Biden’s claim that the rights of American women had been stolen by the Supreme Court.

“For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Jill Biden tweeted on June 24, following the Supreme Court’s move to overturn the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade.

“Glad to see you finally know what a woman is,” Volesky reportedly replied in a now-deleted tweet.

On Saturday, a US Army spokeswoman confirmed that “pending the outcome of the commander’s inquiry” the commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, “has suspended retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky from performing duties as a Highly Qualified Expert — Senior Mentor.” 

Officers reveal problems with US army recruiting READ MORE: Officers reveal problems with US army recruiting

The Army did not reveal the exact reason for the inquiry. However, the USA Today, which was first to report the incident, alleged Volesky's statement might be considered a breach of decorum for a retired military officer who was on a $92-an-hour contract consulting the Pentagon.

Volesky has not served as an active member of the military since his retirement in the rank of Lieutenant General in February 2020. He previously commanded I Corps from 2017 to 2020, and before that served as commander of the American ground forces in Iraq as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, receiving multiple awards and decorations, including a Silver star and a Purple Heart.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia-West split
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies