icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jul, 2022 15:59
HomeWorld News

Israeli & Palestinian leaders have first conversation in years

Yair Lapid has called Mahmoud Abbas to ensure peace ahead of a visit by the US president
Israeli & Palestinian leaders have first conversation in years
FILE PHOTO. Mahmoud Abbas addressing the UN © Getty Images / John Angelillo

Israeli PM Yair Lapid called Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss security ahead of next week’s visit by US President Joe Biden to Israel and the West Bank on Friday, marking the first such conversation between Abbas and an Israeli leader in several years.

Lapid, serving in a caretaker capacity until the country once again attempts to vote in a new government in November, spoke with his Palestinian counterpart about “the continuation of cooperation and the need to ensure quiet and calm,” according to a statement from his office. An aide to Abbas confirmed the pair had “discussed the latest situation briefly.

Israel exonerates itself of killing Palestinian journalist
Read more
Israel exonerates itself of killing Palestinian journalist

Abbas also met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at his headquarters in Ramallah on Thursday, a meeting that reportedly “went well” and ended with the pair agreeing to “avoid any steps that undermine stability,” according to the Defense Ministry. Abbas and Gantz have met more than once since the most recent Israeli government was formed and last year announced a program to improve economic conditions in the West Bank, although it’s not clear how much of that has been enacted. 

The Palestinian Authority leader also reportedly spoke to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the phone. 

Biden is visiting Israel and Palestine next week and expects to meet with leaders of both. An adviser to Abbas has told Israeli media that the Palestinian leader aims to use the US president’s visit as an opportunity to try to change the diplomatic situation between Israel and Palestine – a tall order given that the official peace process collapsed over a decade ago. 

Abbas’ reported plans represent a major about-face for the Palestinian Authority, which stopped taking calls from Washington during the Trump administration after the former president moved the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv, the country’s internationally-recognized capital, to Jerusalem, which it considers its rightful capital. There are few indications the Biden administration is rushing to return things to the pre-Trump status quo, however, with no discussion of even opening a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem. 

READ MORE: Parliament votes to dissolve itself amid major crisis

Despite what some may see as signs of a thaw between the Israeli and Palestinian leaders, violence between the two states shows no signs of stopping. According to the United Nations, Israel killed 46% more Palestinians in 2021 than it had in 2020, a statistic that has alarmed officials. Amnesty International labeled Israel an apartheid state in February, becoming the fourth major human rights organization to do so.

Israel annexed the West Bank following the 1967 war and has constructed a massive wall to “protect” desirable enclaves of the Palestinian territory they have claimed as their own settlements. The two-state solution that was, until recently, favored by the international community would return Israel to its pre-1967 borders and allow Palestine an independent state in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia-West split
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies