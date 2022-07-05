icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2022 17:23
HomeWorld News

Top British cabinet members resign

Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak have announced their resignations almost simultaneously
Top British cabinet members resign
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R), former Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid (L) and former Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (C). © AFP / TOBY MELVILLE

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have resigned on Tuesday as ongoing scandals plague the Conservative party and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The pair have issued a call for Johnson to quit, declaring he is no longer worthy of leading the country.

“Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers guided by strong values,” Javid wrote in his resignation letter. “We may not always have been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither.”

Sunak struck a similar tone, declaring that “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously” – implying that the current administration was none of the above.

Johnson government could break up UK – Ireland READ MORE: Johnson government could break up UK – Ireland

The senior officials’ resignations came just hours after an admission from 10 Downing that Johnson had known of multiple complaints about the “predatory behavior” of MP Chris Pincher before appointing him deputy whip earlier this year. Pincher quit in disgrace last week after it emerged that he had drunkenly groped two men at a private members’ club.

The scandal is only the latest in a series of controversies circling Johnson’s government, most prominently among them the PM and his administration’s own repeated violations of their Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

The Conservative Party was trounced in by-elections last month, a resounding defeat that Johnson seemed unaware of when he made a comment about leading the UK into the 2030s that some party members initially assumed was a joke.

Sunak had served as Chancellor of the Exchequer since 2020, when he replaced Javid in the role. Sunak was previously Chief Secretary to the Treasury and served as a Conservative MP since 2015. Before entering politics, he was a hedge funder following a stint with Goldman Sachs. Prior to his appointment as chancellor of the exchequer, Javid was Home Secretary and had been a Conservative MP since 2010. Before entering politics, he was a banker with Deutsche Bank.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: EU-NATO circus
0:00
26:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies