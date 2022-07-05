Shooting erupts during July 4 fireworks

Two police officers shot in Philadelphia

Philadelphia authorities are investigating a “security incident” that left two police officers injured by gunfire and caused panic among thousands of people attending Independence Day celebrations on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 10pm near the Philadelphia Museum of Art as crowds of people watched fireworks following a concert on the final day of the Wawa Welcome America festival. Footage circulating online showed panicked revelers running away for cover, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured amid the chaos.

Authorities confirmed that a highway patrol officer suffered a graze wound to the head, while a member of a bomb squad was shot in the shoulder. Both were rushed to a hospital in stable condition, according to local media.

#BREAKING: Another shooting reported in US,.. At least 2 police officers #shot during #4thOfJuly fireworks in #Philadelphia, causing crowds to flee

While police admitted a “security incident” and urged the public to “avoid the area,” there was no immediate information about any suspects and the circumstances of the shooting.

Additional police force was deployed to secure and evacuate the area, while authorities established a reunion center for those who may have been separated.

WATCH: Crowds flee after gunfire erupts during 4th of July fireworks in Philadelphia

The incident follows a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, where at least six people were killed and two dozen injured during an Independence Day parade earlier on Monday. The suspected gunman was eventually detained after a nine-hour long manhunt, but authorities have yet to reveal his motive or press charges.