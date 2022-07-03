Trump could announce 2024 bid soon – media

The former US president is reportedly considering announcing a reelection bid this month

Former US President Donald Trump is considering whether to announce his 2024 presidential bid early, even before the November midterm elections, the New York Post reported on Saturday citing sources. Other media reports have suggested it could happen as soon as this month.

According to a person close to Trump, speaking to NYP, “there’s discussions about an early launch”, with some plans on the matter being outlined. “There are no specifics, but people are preparing,” the outlet’s source added. “They are laying the groundwork.”



СNN and the New York Times reported that the announcement could come as early as this month. Trump apparently shocked his aides by saying that he might reveal his plans to run for office on social media, without prior notice, according to the Times report.

The ex-president is likely to confirm his reelection bid from Florida, home to governor Ron DeSantis, another potential nominee and Trump’s possible main Republican rival, The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday citing sources.

Although many Republicans are said to welcome Trump’s possible reelection bid, there are fears that such an announcement would divert attention from the midterm elections scheduled for November, or even constitute “a direct threat to democracy” The New York Times report suggested on Friday.

US President Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival at the last election, confirmed his plan to take part in the 2024 presidential race last year. However, some Democrats have questioned whether he should run for office a second time. According to a New York Times report last month, party officials are frustrated over the incumbent’s struggle to deliver on his agenda.

Trump has repeatedly dropped hints on his 2024 plans. In late January, speaking to a “Save America Rally” in Texas, he indicated that “we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful house that happens to be white… We are going to take back the White House.”

Trump’s prospects for a second run at the presidency are bolstered by his early edge over Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a recent Emerson College poll. The survey, conducted in late June, put support for the 45th president at 44%, with Biden trailing on 39%. At the time of the next election, Trump will be 78 and and Biden will be almost 82.