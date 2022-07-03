icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jul, 2022 09:15
HomeBusiness News

Germany understating dependence on Russian oil – Die Welt

A German newspaper questions the economy minister’s claim that the share of Russian oil imports dropped to 12% in April
Germany understating dependence on Russian oil – Die Welt
© Getty Images / Florian Gaertner / Contributor

Germany’s Die Welt newspaper has cast doubt over Energy Minister Robert Habeck’s claim of success in cutting back on Russian oil imports, accusing him of wild exaggerations in a report on Saturday. 

In late April, the minister said Berlin had reduced its reliance on Russian crude by enough to make a full embargo “manageable.” Habeck claimed the share of Russian oil in Germany’s imports had fallen to about 12% from 35% before the events in Ukraine.

Habek's statement was “apparently more of a spontaneous estimate,” Jens Spahn, deputy head of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) faction, was quoted as saying by the paper.

The latest available data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, released in response to a request from the politician, showed that in May Russian oil accounted for 27.8 % of Germany’s crude imports. 

EU buying more Russian oil – Bloomberg READ MORE: EU buying more Russian oil – Bloomberg

The discrepancy between Habeck's 12% claim and the actual figure could be explained the politician’s use of data provided by oil companies.

“The oil-importing companies had signalled at the time that they could escape contracts with Russia – so that in the event of an immediate embargo or a supply stop by Russia would have had the opportunity to obtain oil from other countries,” the Economy Ministry said, commenting on the issue.

In May, the EU approved a partial ban on Russian oil, pledging to block 90% of imports by 2023. The bloc-wide ban targets crude that arrives by sea but leaves some exemptions for pipeline imports. Meanwhile, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations have agreed to discuss the idea of a threshold above which Russian oil will not be bought. 

The conflict in Ukraine has resulted in an all-out sanctions war against Russia, targeting commodities including oil and gas, and contributing to soaring energy prices worldwide.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Politics of the unreal? Fyodor Lukyanov, research director of the Valdai Discussion Club
0:00
28:26
CrossTalk on NATO: Doubling down
0:00
28:3
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies