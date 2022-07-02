icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jul, 2022 04:46
HomeWorld News

SpaceX authorized to connect Starlink to vehicles

US regulators said Elon Musk’s aerospace firm may connect its satellite web network to American ships, planes and cars
SpaceX authorized to connect Starlink to vehicles
FILE PHOTO: A long-exposure image shows a trail of SpaceX's Starlink satellites passing over an area near Capilla del Sauce, Uruguay, February 7, 2021. ©  AFP / Mariana Suarez

SpaceX has received the green light to start connecting its orbital Starlink internet service to US-registered moving vehicles, including boats, planes and cars. Regulators shot down objections to the scheme raised by the firm’s corporate rivals. 

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced its decision on Thursday, noting that SpaceX would be permitted to operate “unlimited Ku-band” – frequencies largely used for satellite comms – “in the territorial waters of the United States and aboard US-registered vessels throughout international waters worldwide.”

“Authorizing a new class of terminals for SpaceX’s satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move,” the FCC said, adding that the approval covers “vessels, land vehicles and aircraft.”

SpaceX raises 5G concerns READ MORE: SpaceX raises 5G concerns

While TV provider Dish attempted to block the authorization amid a heated battle with SpaceX over its own use of 5G technology, the FCC said it rejected the petition, suggesting responses by the latter firm satisfied any potential concerns. 

SpaceX has objected to Dish’s 5G plans, issuing a review last month which concluded that such networks could pose serious problems for Starlink internet users due to interference. 

However, while Dish public policy chief Jeffrey Blum said the company is still reviewing the new FCC order, he noted that the agency determined Starlink's service for vehicles “has to accept any and all interference from future 5G operations and that they must clearly disclose such limitations to their customers.”

SpaceX currently has some 2,700 Starlink satellites in low-earth orbit, providing web services to hundreds of thousands of people, though CEO Musk has said he hopes to bring the total number of satellites to 42,000 in the coming decades to dramatically expand coverage.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on NATO: Doubling down
0:00
28:3
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies