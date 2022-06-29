icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jun, 2022 18:44
HomeWorld News

Company hunts down ex-employee who got 286 salaries at once

A man got ridiculously overpaid by accident, promised to return the money, then resigned and vanished
Company hunts down ex-employee who got 286 salaries at once
© Getty Images / Jonathan Kitchen

An office worker at Chilean cold cuts conglomerate Cial has walked off with 286 times his salary after his employer accidentally overpaid him last month, local media outlets recently reported. The company is attempting to take legal action against him for misappropriation of its property.

While the unnamed dispatch assistant reportedly approached his deputy manager to reveal he’d been prodigiously overpaid on May 30, receiving 165,398,851 Chilean pesos ($180,000) for the month instead of the 500,000 ($542) he normally earned, and even said he would pay the money back the next morning, the funds did not appear in the company’s account. His superiors’ efforts to contact him went unanswered for hours, but when he finally responded, he said he had overslept and would go to the bank right away.

Election shocks stock market in Chile
Read more
Election shocks stock market in Chile

Unfortunately for Cial, the next message from their accidentally-wealthy employee was a letter of resignation, delivered two days later via a lawyer. The funds remain unaccounted for, and the worker has reportedly disappeared, leaving the company to scramble to recover its money through the legal system.

Cial is Chile’s largest producer of cold cuts, responsible for several popular brands including San Jorge, La Preferida, and Winter. However, the company’s annual revenues reportedly do not exceed $5 million, meaning the amount he was paid represents a serious bite out of its profits. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies