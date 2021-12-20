 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Election shocks stock market in Chile

20 Dec, 2021 15:00
Chile's President-elect Gabriel Boric celebrates with supporters after winning the presidential election in Santiago, Chile, December 19, 2021 © Reuters / Rodrigo Garrido
Santiago’s stock exchange plunged almost 7% Monday on news that leftist candidate Gabriel Boric won the Chilean presidential elections, becoming the country’s youngest-ever president-elect.

The nation’s currency, the Chilean peso, also dropped more than 3% to 868 per US dollar.

The election was the Andean country’s most divisive in decades, with the two candidates offering starkly different visions of the future.

A 35-year-old former student protest leader, Boric has pledged to raise taxes, scrap private pensions, and oppose mines that “destroy” the environment as part of his campaign against far-rightist Jose Antonio Kast, a defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet. Boric has previously pledged to overhaul the country’s market-oriented economic model, which drove decades of growth but also led to inequality.

Chile, which has been suffering the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, was rocked by social upheaval that broke out in October 2019 as thousands of people took to the streets to demand greater equality.

After declining 5.8% in 2020 due to pandemic-imposed lockdown measures, Chile’s economy rebounded to end 2021 with projected growth of about 11.5%.

