Eight people injured in accident involving US military convoy (VIDEO)

A truck has collided with a US Army convoy in the southeast German state of Bavaria, setting several vehicles ablaze and wounding eight.

The Monday-morning accident left an entire highway section completely blocked after a semi collided with a tank truck which was a part of an American military convoy. Police say all three US vehicles caught fire as a result. According to the BR24 news website, the convoy, including two tank trucks, was on the shoulder of the road at the time of the accident.

Eight US service members have been taken to hospital. According to reports, they are being treated for non-life-threatening smoke inhalation symptoms. However, there is no information yet regarding the condition of the semi’s driver.

Bild newspaper said the US vehicles were on their way to a nearby training ground.

Emergency services are working at the site, with the fire already extinguished. Police are advising local residents on detours, but the accident has already led to massive traffic jams on the affected highway.

Authorities have ruled out a deliberate attack as a possible scenario.