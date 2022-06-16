icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2022 15:27
HomeWorld News

Man who shot Reagan granted freedom

John Hinckley Jr. has been granted full unconditional release in accordance with last year’s court decision
Man who shot Reagan granted freedom
US Marshals escort John Hinckley Jr. as he returns to a US Marine Сorps base via helicopter in Quantico, Va., Aug. 8, 1981. © AP Photo / Barry Thumma

John Hinckley Jr. – the man who attempted to assassinate the 40th US President Ronald Reagan in 1981 – has been freed from court oversight, after decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals.

Hinckley, 67, won release from the final restrictions stemming from his sentencing in September last year, with the decision set to enter into force on June 15, 2022.

After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!” Hinckley wrote on Twitter.

Hinckley attempted to kill Reagan in 1981 outside a hotel in Washington, DC. He wounded the president, as well as a Secret Service agent and a police officer. Then-press secretary James Brady was permanently disabled after he was injured in the shooting, and died in 2014 from complications.

Following a ‘not-guilty’ verdict based on insanity, Hinckley spent decades in a psychiatric hospital until he was granted a supervised release in 2016. 

According to last year’s ruling, Hinckley was “mentally stable” and had complied with the terms of conditional release.

The last set of restrictions, which has now been removed, included having no contact with the Reagan family or other families of the victims of his shooting, as well as actress Jodie Foster.

Would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr. granted unconditional release, apologizes to Jodie Foster, victims’ families READ MORE: Would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr. granted unconditional release, apologizes to Jodie Foster, victims’ families

Hinckley had previously claimed that Foster indirectly helped inspire his crime, as he was obsessed with the actress at the time of the shooting.

Since his release from Saint Elizabeths hospital in Washington, DC, Hinckley has been composing music and releasing recordings online.

He was supposed to give a live concert at the Market Hotel in New York in July but the venue canceled the sold-out show upon “being presented with and reflecting on some very real and worsening threats and hate facing our vulnerable communities.” 

The hotel, however, stressed that it believed that “ex-cons and people with mental illness can recover” and that the cancellation of the show would “not deter future assassins and will have no effect on mass shootings.”

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, when approached by CNN on Wednesday, directed it to a previously published statement opposing Hinckley's release.

Mr. Hinckley is the man responsible for the attempted assassination of President Reagan and the shooting of three other brave men, one who eventually died of his injuries years later. We strongly oppose his release into society where he apparently seeks to make a profit from his infamy,” the foundation said.

Hinckley’s case prompted the imposition of some modern arms-control measures. In 1993, then-US President Bill Clinton signed into law the Brady Bill, named after Reagan’s paralyzed press secretary. This law installed a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and mandated background checks of prospective buyers.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
Pains, strains & no gains? Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies