icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jun, 2022 08:57
HomeWorld News

Turkey questions US military activities in Greece

Turkey’s president challenges the US claim that its military bases in Greece are there to counter Russia
Turkey questions US military activities in Greece
FILE PHOTO. The guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) arriving in Souda Bay in Greece. ©Paul Farley / US Navy Media Content Services / AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cast doubt over the need for the US to expand its military presence in Greece, and Washington’s claim that its bases are needed to counter Russia.

“Currently, nine US military bases have been established in Greece. Whom have they been deployed against? They say that against Russia. But we won’t buy that,” Erdogan said after a meeting in Ankara with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The US has maintained a military presence in Greece for decades. The Souda naval base on the island of Crete, originally founded by the Ottoman Empire, is the only one in the Mediterranean able to accept the largest American aircraft carriers.

When a mutual defense agreement between the US and Greece was renewed last month, the Pentagon was granted access to three additional military sites on the Greek mainland.

READ MORE: Turkey's Erdogan slams Greek PM

Turkey has a turbulent relationship with fellow NATO member Greece due to territorial and historical disputes. Erdogan has repeatedly expressed his frustration over US bases in Greece.

Speaking in May, the Turkish leader said the Greek prime minister “no longer exists” for him, accusing Kyriakos Mitsotakis of trying to block a Turkish request to buy American F-16 fighter jets.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies