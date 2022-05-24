icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2022 04:57
HomeWorld News

Erdogan says Greek PM ‘doesn't exist’ for him

Turkey’s president accuses fellow NATO member state's leader of lobbying against Ankara
Erdogan says Greek PM ‘doesn't exist’ for him
FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, March 13, 2022 ©  Turkish Presidency via AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lashed out against the Greek prime minister, saying Kyriakos Mitsotakis “no longer exists for me” as he prefers to deal with honorable politicians “who keep their promises.”

“There's no longer anyone called Mitsotakis in my book,” Erdogan said in a televised address on Monday, as cited by AP. “This year we were supposed to have a strategic council meeting… I will never accept having such a meeting with him because we walk on the same path as politicians who keep their promises, who have character and who are honorable.”

Erdogan accused Mitsotakis of sabotaging efforts to resolve long-running territorial and disputes through bilateral talks, and breaking a promise to not involve third countries. Erdogan said that the Greek premier essentially told the US government “don't you dare give Turkey the F-16s,” when he lobbied against its regional rival's attempts to upgrade its air force on a visit to Washington last week.

Greece wants new firepower from the US READ MORE: Greece wants new firepower from the US

Addressing US lawmakers last Monday, Mitsotakis claimed that the “last thing that NATO needs at a time when our focus is helping defeat Russian aggression is another source of instability on NATO’s southeastern flank.”

Turkey had previously been slapped with sanctions and excluded from the US F-35 program after purchasing S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, despite Washington’s warnings not to do so. Since then, Ankara has been stuck with an aging F-16 fleet it now hopes to upgrade and supplement with new aircraft.

Turkey demands concessions from NATO applicant READ MORE: Turkey demands concessions from NATO applicant

Greece has expressed concern over Turkey’s plans to upgrade its fighter jet fleet, accusing Ankara of endangering security in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece and Turkey have repeatedly accused each other of airspace violations in recent years.

Ankara has lobbied for readmission to the F-35 program, while threatening to unilaterally block the inclusion of Finland and Sweden into NATO amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bridge too far? Muhammad Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House
0:00
28:45
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Crunch time
0:00
25:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies