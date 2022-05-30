icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 May, 2022 07:20
HomeWorld News

Mona Lisa painting attacked

Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece was targeted by a man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair
Mona Lisa painting attacked
The Mona Lisa, painted by Leonardo da Vinci, displayed ar the Louvre Museum in Paris. © AFP / Martin Bureau

A man disguised as an elderly woman attacked the iconic Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre in Paris on Sunday.

Art lovers at the museum were shocked after what appeared to be an elderly woman suddenly jumped out of her wheelchair, rushed towards Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, and smeared cake cream on it.

The perpetrator, who turned out to be a young man wearing a wig, was swiftly detained by security.

As the guards were escorting him out of the room, he shouted in French: “Think of the Earth. Artists think of the Earth. All artists think of the Earth. That’s why I did it.”

The Mona Lisa portrait, which was created by da Vinci between 1503 and 1519, was never in any real danger during the apparent ecological protest because it is protected by thick bullet-proof glass.

The screen was installed after an incident in 1956 when the lower part of the artwork was seriously damaged by a vandal, who doused the painting with acid.

READ MORE: Fake views? Study claims there's no ‘Mona Lisa effect’ in Da Vinci's masterpiece

Staff at the museum swiftly removed the cake cream from the protective glass and normal service was resumed at the Louvre.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: Second thoughts?
0:00
27:57
Running in the family? Aries Arugay, Professor of Political Science at the University of the Philippines Diliman
0:00
30:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies