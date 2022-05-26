icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 May, 2022 16:15
HomeWorld News

CNN apologizes to China

A guest on the network falsely claimed that Chinese diplomats sat down during a standing ovation for Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky
CNN apologizes to China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, May 23, 2022 © AP / Markus Schreiber

CNN apologized on Thursday to China’s Global Times newspaper for a broadcast on Wednesday in which US Representative Michael McCaul accused a Chinese delegation of remaining seated during a standing ovation for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a World Economic Forum meeting. The seated delegation were Vietnamese, according to Chinese reports.

McCaul, a Republican from Texas, told CNN on Wednesday that he had been sitting in front of a “Chinese delegation” during Zelensky’s speech at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday. McCaul said that as leaders in attendance stood and clapped for the Ukrainian president, this delegation remained seated in silence, before walking out of the auditorium.

CNN displayed video footage of the diplomats in their seats, and McCaul told the network that the scene “sent a clear message they do not support Ukraine.”

China denies snubbing Zelensky
Read more
China denies snubbing Zelensky

However, Beijing denied that its diplomats were even in the room at the time, and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin called on McCaul to correct his statement. CNN, however, addressed the error first.

“We regret the error that appeared on our air … we reached out to McCaul’s office for a statement,” the network told the Global Times in an email on Thursday.

The Global Times had published an extensive article on the mixup on Wednesday. Citing other Chinese media sources, the newspaper noted that one of the men in the picture behind McCaul appeared to be the deputy prime minister of Vietnam. Vietnamese media reported earlier in the week that the deputy PM, Le Minh Khai, would attend Davos on Monday and Tuesday. 

McCaul, who sits on the Republican Party’s ‘China Task Force’, has not yet addressed the incident.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiate or not?
0:00
24:29
Bridge too far? Muhammad Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House
0:00
28:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies