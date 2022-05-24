icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2022 10:02
HomeWorld News

China denies snubbing Zelensky’s speech

A US lawmaker accused Beijing’s delegation in Davos of failing to applaud the Ukrainian leader’s speech and leaving the room
China denies snubbing Zelensky’s speech
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky displayed on a screen as he addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos © AP / Markus Schreiber

China has accused US Congressman Michael McCaul of distorting facts by saying Beijing’s delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos refused to applaud a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and defiantly left the room.

During a live appearance on CNN on Monday, McCaul showed a photo of Chinese representatives remaining seated while the rest of the audience gave a standing ovation to Zelensky, who addressed the event via a video link.

Beijing’s delegation then left the room, thus “sending a clear message they don’t support Ukraine,” the Republican lawmaker insisted.

China tells G7 to mind its own business
Read more
China tells G7 to mind its own business

China responded to McCaul’s claims on Tuesday, saying the congressman “distorted the facts and slandered the position” of its delegation.

Chinese representatives in Davos explained to Xinhua news agency that they were holding talks with International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol when the Ukrainian leader was delivering his address.

Since the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine in late February, Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow or to join the international sanctions against it, despite pressure from the US and its allies.

Beijing has said it believes that the neighbors should settle their differences at the negotiating table. China has also singled out Washington as “the culprit and leading instigator of the Ukraine crisis” due to its promotion of NATO’s expansion toward Russia’s borders.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bridge too far? Muhammad Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House
0:00
28:45
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Crunch time
0:00
25:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies