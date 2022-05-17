 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 May, 2022 19:53
HomeWorld News

Lawmaker arrested amid rape allegations

A Tory member of the British Parliament has been arrested, but will not be suspended from the party
Lawmaker arrested amid rape allegations
File photo: The Houses of Parliament on May 11, 2022 in London, England. ©  Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A British politician is under arrest and accused of numerous sexual offenses. Police arrested the Conservative Party lawmaker on Tuesday after a two-year probe, The Sun newspaper reported without identifying the suspect. 

All that is known at this point is that the suspect is a serving member of Parliament, who is alleged to have committed numerous offenses in London between 2002 and 2009.

The charges include “indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office,” according to a Metropolitan Police statement. 

The alleged rapist has been “asked” not to attend Parliament while the investigation is ongoing, said a spokesman for Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris. However, he will not be suspended from the Conservative Party. 

British Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old boy READ MORE: British Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old boy

The suspect remains in police custody as Scotland Yard’s Central Specialist Crime unit continues its investigation. 

Multiple MPs from the UK’s ruling party have recently faced allegations of sexual misconduct. Last month, the Conservatives suspended MP David Warburton following revelations of alleged sexual misconduct and cocaine abuse, which he denied.

Meanwhile, Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned from Parliament in disgrace after he was convicted on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year old boy in 2008.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Stuck in history? Steve Keen, Honorary Research Fellow at University College London
0:00
0:00
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: NATO losing
0:00
26:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies