British Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old boy

An MP for Britain’s Conservative Party has been charged with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy in 2008, it was revealed on Friday after reporting restrictions surrounding the case were lifted.

Tory MP for Wakefield, West Yorkshire, Imran Ahmad Khan appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded “not guilty” to the charge. The 47-year-old, who was elected in 2019, is accused of groping the teenager in the county of Staffordshire in the West Midlands.

In a statement on Friday the MP confirmed that a historic sexual assault allegation had been made against him and denied the accusation.

“May I make it clear from the outset that the allegation, which is from over 13 years ago, is denied in the strongest terms,” he said.

“This matter is deeply distressing to me and I, of course, take it extremely seriously.”

The alleged victim cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Khan is now due to appear at the Central Criminal Court at London’s Old Bailey on July 15 after the magistrate judge referred the case for trial.

