 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Apr, 2022 22:48
HomeWorld News

Another nation imposes sanctions against Putin’s daughters

Canada has followed the US in trying to punish Russian president’s adult children over Moscow’s war in Ukraine
Another nation imposes sanctions against Putin’s daughters
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, three weeks before launching a major military offensive in Ukraine. © Getty Images / Matthew Stockman

Canada has joined the US in trying to make retribution against Russia over the Ukraine conflict more personal, imposing new sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters.

Ottawa’s latest sanctions target 14 individuals connected to the “Russian regime,” including Putin daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Mariya Putina. Both women are in their 30s and have no known roles in Russia’s government.

“These actions demonstrate that Canada will not relent in holding Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates accountable for their complicity in the Russian regime’s invasion of Ukraine,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Tuesday in a statement.

Canada denies training Ukrainian Neo-Nazis READ MORE: Canada denies training Ukrainian Neo-Nazis

The announcement didn’t identify any of the targeted individuals by name, saying only that they were “oligarchs and their family members” who are “close associates of the Russian regime.” Sanctioned individuals will be subject to asset freezes and unspecified restrictions. The ministry accused Russia of “barbaric acts” in Ukraine.

“Canada continues to stand by the brave men and women fighting for their freedom in Ukraine,” Joly said. “We will continue to impose severe costs on the Russian regime in coordination with our allies and will relentlessly pursue accountability for their actions. They will answer for their crimes.”

Since the Russian military offensive began, Canada has slapped sanctions on more than 1,200 individuals and entities. The latest measures come two weeks after Washington announced sanctions against Putin’s daughters. “We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members, and that’s why we’re targeting them,” a US official told reporters.

READ MORE: Canada bans imports of Russian oil

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail FEATURE
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape FEATURE
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The blind side of history? Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security
0:00
29:19
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Article 5
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies