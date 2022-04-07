 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Apr, 2022 21:05
HomeWorld News

New US Supreme Court Justice confirmed

The Senate has voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, after a contentious series of hearings
New US Supreme Court Justice confirmed
President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch as the senate votes on her confirmation from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, April 7, 2022 © AP / Susan Walsh

The US Senate voted 53-47 on Thursday to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jackson faced stiff opposition from Republicans who hammered her past lenience on child sex offenders and controversial stance on gender issues, but ultimately clinched the nomination thanks to three Republicans who crossed party lines and voted with Democrats.

Republican Senators Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) gave Jackson their votes, while the Senate’s 50 Democrats were unanimous in supporting her nomination. With the Senate split 50-50, and Vice President Kamala Harris providing a tie-breaking vote, Jackson would likely have been confirmed regardless of whether the three GOP lawmakers crossed the aisle.

Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden in February, after he specifically promised on the campaign trail to appoint a black woman to the court.

How qualified is Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson?
Read more
How qualified is Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson?

While Jackson was praised by Democrats and liberal pundits, she faced withering criticism from conservative Republicans during a series of hearings. Jackson was pressed for doling out lenient sentences to pedophiles, and for accompanying these sentences with comments lamenting the “stigmatization and ostracism” suffered by child sex offenders.

Jackson was also ridiculed for refusing to provide a definition for the word “woman” when pressed by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee). “No, I can’t,” she replied. “Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”

Jackson’s appointment does not change the ideological balance of the Supreme Court, broadly speaking. She is set to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, a liberal, when he retires at the end of the court’s session this summer.

While Jackson's confirmation was hailed by Senate Democrats, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) describing her as a "role model" for the nation's children, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) was more dour in his pronouncement.

“When it came to one of the most consequential decisions a president can make, a lifetime appointment to our highest court, the Biden administration let the radicals run the show,” McConnell said. “Today, the far left will get the Supreme Court justice they wanted.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies