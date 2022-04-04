 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2022 18:39
HomeWorld News

France announces mass Russian diplomat expulsion

Moscow said the move won’t go unanswered
France announces mass Russian diplomat expulsion
© Getty Images / atakan

France will expel “many” Russian diplomats, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs announced in a statement on Monday. Moscow, according to Russian media, promised to respond to Paris' decision to expel the personnel.

According to the French foreign ministry, “this action is part of a European [sic] approach,” and the activities of diplomats targeted by these measures are contrary to France's security interests. According to the BFM TV channel, “about 30 Russian diplomats” will be affected by the decision.

In a comment to RIA Novosti, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will respond to Paris’ actions.

Multiple EU countries launched a new push to expel Russian diplomats on Monday, amid the fallout of the purported mass killing in Bucha, a small town northwest of Kiev. Ukraine was quick to blame the deaths on Russian troops, who had occupied Bucha until recently, but Moscow has firmly denied any involvement, suggesting the whole affair had been a staged “provocation.”

Germany to kick out 'significant number' of Russian diplomats READ MORE: Germany to kick out 'significant number' of Russian diplomats

Lithuania ordered the Russian ambassador to leave the country altogether, citing Moscow’s “relentless aggressive actions in Ukraine.” The Baltic state said it had notified its EU and NATO partners of the move, urging them to follow suit. Shortly after the announcement, Latvia said it would also downgrade its diplomatic relations with Moscow, citing alleged “crimes committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.”

While apparently opting not to target Moscow’s ambassador, Germany did follow suit, with the country’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announcing the expulsion of a “significant number” of Russian diplomats. “The affected diplomatic staff have been working every day against our freedom, against the cohesion of our society,” she said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
Neutral, not neutered? Hans Koechler, president of the International Progress Organization
0:00
29:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies