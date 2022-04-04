 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2022 13:35
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia and Ukraine trade accusations over Bucha civilian deaths (TIMELINE)

After footage of dead civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha emerged, the West immediately pointed the finger at Moscow
Russia and Ukraine trade accusations over Bucha civilian deaths (TIMELINE)
A Ukrainian soldiers walks past dead bodies on a destroyed road in Bucha, Kyiv region. ©Mykhaylo Palinchak / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Ukraine has accused Russian troops of committing war crimes in the city of Bucha. However, Moscow insists that the allegations are baseless and has implied that the Ukrainian government is manipulating the media to smear Russia.

Bucha is a small city of around 35,000 residents, located some 10km northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kiev. From the early days of the ongoing Russian military attack, it Moscow's troops have been present in the area, but last week they were ordered to evacuate.

Days after the withdrawal, Kiev accused the Russian military of committing numerous atrocities in Bucha. Moscow has denied the allegations and unsuccessfully tried to call a UN Security Council meeting to discuss what it claims to be an attempt to frame it forces.

Russia’s foreign intelligence service earlier warned that Kiev was working to downplay footage of what appeared to be Ukrainian soldiers torturing Russian prisoners of war. The Russian military had warned that provocations could be staged by the Ukrainian side in order to manipulate public, and political, opinion in the West.

Here is a timeline of how the events unfolded.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
Neutral, not neutered? Hans Koechler, president of the International Progress Organization
0:00
29:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies