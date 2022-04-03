 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2022 14:15
HomeWorld News

Man suspected of getting over 80 Covid jabs – media

The unidentified German reportedly profited from selling vaccine passports, sometimes getting as many as three shots in a day
Man suspected of getting over 80 Covid jabs – media
© AFP / Ina FASSBENDER

An unidentified 61-year-old man received at least 87 Covid-19 shots in the eastern German state of Saxony, the Freie Presse newspaper reported on Friday. On occasion, he is believed to have received as many as three doses in one day. The German Red Cross has pressed charges against the man on suspicion that he sold vaccine passports, the paper claims.

The German authorities are investigating the man following complaints from a branch of the Red Cross in Saxony, the group’s spokesperson Kai Kranich revealed to Freie Presse. The suspicion is that the German reportedly used new blank vaccination cards on each visit with his real name on them and then altered it, removing details about the jab, before selling them.

Vaccination sites in the German state were notified about the man, Kranich told the paper, after he was recognized in Dresden by one of the staff. It apparently led to his detention at another vaccination center in the town of Eilenburg, outside of Leipzig.

The man reportedly almost never presented his insurance card, which would have potentially allowed the authorities to detect him sooner.

Man caught trying to get 9th Covid jab READ MORE: Man caught trying to get 9th Covid jab

“A national vaccine register or a coronavirus vaccine register would have shed light on the case immediately,” Knut Kohler, a spokesperson for the Saxony state medical association, told Freie Presse.

It is suspected that the man may also have received Covid-19 jabs in other German states. His first vaccination reportedly took place last summer.

The German Ministry of Social Affairs told the newspaper on Friday that it is not aware of this case.

Several vaccine ‘mules’ have been caught getting vaccinated on behalf of others since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions. Last December, a New Zealand man was investigated for allegedly receiving as many as 10 shots in a single day on behalf of paying customers who were reluctant to get vaccinated.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Neutral, not neutered? Hans Koechler, president of the International Progress Organization
0:00
29:33
By sanctioning Russia, the EU has sanctioned itself – Alastair Crooke (E1122)
0:00
26:34
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies