 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2022 12:39
HomeBusiness News

Spain sees highest inflation in nearly 40 years

The government says the Ukraine crisis is to blame
Spain sees highest inflation in nearly 40 years
© Getty Images / Guido Cozzi/Atlantide Phototravel

Inflation in Spain rose by 9.8% in March compared to the same month last year, according to preliminary data published by the National Statistics Institute on Wednesday.

The rise in the consumer price index is the highest since May 1985, and the provisional figure for this month is more than two percentage points above the rate registered in February, the statistics office said, adding that inflation was driven by hikes in the price of electricity, fuel, food, and alcoholic beverages.

“73% of the inflation can be explained by the runaway prices of energy and food staples, which have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told the parliament.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Spain called the March inflation reading “particularly negative” and “a very significant uptick.”

The country’s core inflation, which does not take into account price changes in volatile areas like food and energy, also hit 3.4% in March – the fastest annual increase since 2008.

‘New world financial order’ is coming – Moscow READ MORE: ‘New world financial order’ is coming – Moscow

The National Statistics Institute will publish the final consumer price index data for March on April 13.

Inflation has risen globally in recent months and has been made worse by the sanctions imposed on Russia by the US, EU, and their allies over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. The Eurozone saw a record 5.8% spike in inflation in February compared to the same month last year, according to Eurostat, the statistics office of the EU.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Neutral, not neutered? Hans Koechler, president of the International Progress Organization
0:00
29:33
By sanctioning Russia, the EU has sanctioned itself – Alastair Crooke (E1122)
0:00
26:34
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies