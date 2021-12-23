Man caught trying to get 9th Covid jab

A man was reportedly detained in Belgium after he was caught trying to get his ninth Covid-19 vaccine dose with false identification on behalf of others who did not want to get vaccinated themselves.

The unnamed man from Charleroi was detained at a vaccination center on Sunday after staff recognized his face, L’Avenir newspaper reports. He had previously been to the center to get vaccinated a whopping eight times, using different identity cards for clients who allegedly wanted a ‘fully-vaccinated’ status without attending themselves.

According to the newspaper, a legal complaint will soon be filed against the man and anyone who used his service to avoid vaccination.

Though vaccination in Belgium is currently not compulsory, fully vaccinated individuals are able to receive a Covid Safe Ticket, which allows the owner to travel and enter certain establishments, including bars, restaurants, fitness centers, and large events.

Several vaccine ‘mules’ have been caught getting vaccinated on behalf of others since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions. This month, a New Zealand man was investigated for allegedly receiving as many as ten shots in a single day on behalf of paying customers who were reluctant to get their shots.

New Zealand Ministry of Health official Astrid Koornneef said the government was “very concerned” about people receiving more vaccine doses than recommended, advising the public to “seek clinical advice as soon as practicable” if they do.