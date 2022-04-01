 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Apr, 2022 16:57
HomeWorld News

Germany approves supply of military hardware to Ukraine – media

Berlin has reportedly okayed the potential shipment of dozens of Czech-owned Soviet-era armored vehicles to Kiev
Germany approves supply of military hardware to Ukraine – media
FILE PHOTO. A Soviet-built BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle stands in a museum on the island of Rügen, Germany. © Getty Images / Stefan Sauer

Germany has given the green light to supply 58 PbV-501 (BMP-1) infantry fighting vehicles (IVFs) to Ukraine, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry told the Welt newspaper, on Friday. While the vehicles are currently owned by a Czech firm, any attempt to transfer them to third parties still requires approval from Berlin due to the end-user agreement.

The vehicles, which were designed in the 1960s, originally belonged to the former East Germany, and ended up in the inventory of the German military after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of the country. The IFVs were transferred to Sweden in the late 1990s, where they were upgraded to a PbV-501 version.

The armored vehicles were ultimately sold to the Czech Republic, which tried to pass them onto Ukraine in 2019, the newspaper reported. At the time, however, the company that owned the IFVs failed to secure permission to do so from Berlin.

Germany to ship more weapons to Ukraine – reports
Read more
Germany to ship more weapons to Ukraine – reports

The potential delivery of the vehicles to Kiev is not expected to materialize immediately, as the IFVs still require maintenance and repair. The process will likely take a few weeks, the newspaper said.

So far, Germany has abstained from supplying Ukraine with heavy military hardware, sticking to deliveries of personnel armor and helmets, as well as man-portable anti-aircraft and anti-tank systems.

Moscow attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to regularize the status of the regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine’s future
0:00
25:19
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies