 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2022 16:47
HomeWorld News

China issues US with ‘containment’ warning

Washington has reportedly classified Beijing as its “most consequential strategic competitor”
China issues US with ‘containment’ warning
© Getty Images

Beijing has condemned US attempts to “contain and suppress” China and Russia, saying they would not succeed, after it was reported that the Biden administration had described China in its new National Defense Strategy as its “most consequential strategic competitor.”

President Joe Biden briefed members of Congress on the classified version of the new strategy on Monday, which comes as Washington looks to increase its defense budget to $773 billion. Responding to a summary of the strategy documents, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said they were “full of Cold War and bloc confrontation mentality.”

Wang called on Washington to “correct the practice of establishing imaginary enemies, ignoring other countries’ legitimate security concerns, and stoking bloc confrontation.” “China and Russia are two major countries. The US attempt to contain and suppress them will not succeed,” he said.

The summary reportedly reveals that the US Defense Department has classified China as the US’ “most consequential strategic competitor” amid growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. It states that it will “act urgently to sustain and strengthen deterrence” so as to defend the US from the “growing multi-domain threat” posed by Beijing.

Biden doubles down on Putin comments READ MORE: Biden doubles down on Putin comments

Wang urged Washington to “earnestly implement” Biden’s assertions that the US was not seeking a new Cold War with China, and suggested their two nations “find the right way to get along with each other.”

The new National Defense Strategy includes the Nuclear Posture Review and Missile Defense Review, which reportedly list US priorities as deterring attacks not only against the homeland, but also against its allies and partners.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Biden’s war
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies