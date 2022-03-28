 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2022 21:55
HomeWorld News

Biden doubles down on Putin comments

US president says he was expressing “moral outrage” and not policy and that “nobody believes” he was serious
Biden doubles down on Putin comments
US President Joe Biden speaks about at the White House, March 28, 2022. ©  AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

US President Joe Biden on Monday stood by his claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not remain in power, but insisted that it was his expression of moral outrage over the conflict in Ukraine and not a policy change, and that nobody was supposed to take it seriously.

Biden unveiled his 2023 budget proposal at the White House on Monday, but the press corps was far more interested in the remarks he made during last week’s trip to Poland – including when he said about Putin, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” a remark widely interpreted as calling for regime change in Moscow. 

“I’m not walking anything back,” Biden said when asked about it on Monday. “I want to make it clear: I was not then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I feel, and I make no apologies for it.”

Asked if his remarks complicated the diplomacy about ending the war, Biden said no, arguing that Putin’s “escalatory efforts” were what “complicates things a great deal, but I don't think it complicates it at all.”

In response to another question about what he had meant in Warsaw, Biden said that “people like this shouldn't be ruling countries,” again referring to Putin.

Another reporter reminded Biden of his extensive foreign policy experience – he sat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for years – and asked if he could see how his words could be interpreted as a policy statement, or used as propaganda by Russia.

“No and no,” Biden replied. “Because it’s ridiculous. Nobody believes… I was talking about taking down Putin. Nobody believes that.”

Biden even insisted he never told US troops in Poland they were going to Ukraine when he said “when you get there, you’ll see,” or that the US would “respond in kind” to a hypothetical chemical attack by Russia, or that he called for regime change in Russia.

“None of the 3 occurred,” he told Fox News’ Peter Doocy. “You interpret the language that way.” 

The US president said he was talking to the troops about “helping train the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland.” 

As for the chemical weapons remarks, Biden shrugged it off.

“I’m not going to tell you. Why would I tell you? You’ve got to be silly,” he told the reporter, whom he called a “stupid son of a b****” back in January. When Doocy said the world wants to know, Biden smiled and said “the world wants to know a lot of things.”

On Saturday, White House aides hastened to “clarify” Biden’s remarks in Warsaw, telling reporters that whatever the president had said, what he meant was that Putin can’t be allowed to “exercise power over neighboring countries.” 

Biden adviser explains Russia regime-change remarks READ MORE: Biden adviser explains Russia regime-change remarks

Secretary of State Antony Blinken went a step further on Sunday, saying that “we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia – or anywhere else, for that matter.” 

By Monday morning, however, the official talking point was that Biden was just expressing a personal opinion. 

“I think that speech that you saw was a reflection of his emotional connection to this issue and commitment to European security, to NATO and to Ukraine,” the White House Energy Security Coordinator Amos Hochstein told the Dubai Global Energy Forum. “I think it was a very emotional, very personal view,” Hochstein added, saying that in his opinion Biden “was not indicating a change of US policy and regime change.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Biden’s war
0:00
26:14
The Strait Guys: Connecting America and Russia
0:00
27:58
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies