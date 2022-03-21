 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Mar, 2022 03:13
Supreme Court Justice hospitalized with ‘flu-like symptoms’

Justice Clarence Thomas was diagnosed with an unspecified infection
Supreme Court Justice hospitalized with ‘flu-like symptoms’
FILE PHOTO: Justice Clarence Thomas ©  Erin Schaff / NYT via AP

73-year-old US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized last week with “flu-like symptoms” and subsequently placed on intravenous antibiotics.

The Supreme Court announced on Sunday that Thomas had been admitted to Washington, DC’s Sibley Memorial Hospital on Friday after suffering from “flu-like symptoms.” Following tests, Thomas was allegedly diagnosed with an unspecified infection and treated with “intravenous antibiotics.”

“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” claimed the Supreme Court in a statement, adding that Thomas would continue to participate “in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.”

Clarence – who served in several roles under the administration of 40th US President Ronald Reagan – was elevated to the Supreme Court in October 1991 after being nominated by 41st President George H. W. Bush.

