 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow, Kiev get closer on Ukraine’s neutral status – top Russian negotiator
18 Mar, 2022 17:39
HomeWorld News

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson trolls US with ‘international community’ meme

Diplomat pulls the curtain up on West’s solipsism
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson trolls US with ‘international community’ meme
Zhao Lijian © Getty Images / Visual China Group

Chinese deputy foreign minister Zhao Lijian has exposed what the US and its allies really mean when they refer to the “international community,” trolling Washington with devastating accuracy in a tweet on Friday. 

Zhao has a history of skewering the US and its allies on social media, whether by memes or infographics, on topics Washington usually tries to avoid.

Recent targets include Washington’s Ukrainian bio-lab program, which fact-checkers and various “experts” insisted were figments of conspiracy theorists’ imagination. Notably, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has testified that the biolabs did, in fact, exist.

READ MORE: US comments on Ukrainian ‘biolabs’

The Chinese official has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine, pleading with NATO and the US to stop arming Kiev and promote peace through diplomacy instead. 

He has not limited his barbs to social media, either. Speaking to journalists during a press conference on Thursday, Zhao defended China’s position regarding the conflict in Ukraine as “above board, objective, fair and beyond reproach,” arguing that “it is the countries that think they can lord over the world after winning the Cold War that should feel uncomfortable.

I heard that even the trees, cats, and dogs in Russia are subject to sanctions,” Zhao said in apparent disbelief.

Beijing has declined to take sides in the war between Russia and Ukraine, even as Washington threatens it with sanctions for refusing to back the American war effort.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russia's divorce from the West has pushed it into China's arms, here's how it will work
Russia's divorce from the West has pushed it into China's arms, here's how it will work FEATURE
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: ‘Something must be done!’
0:00
26:17
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies