 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Mar, 2022 18:16
HomeWorld News

NATO chief announces major ‘strengthening’ of the alliance

Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that NATO would strengthen its eastern flank in response to the “new security reality” in Europe
NATO chief announces major ‘strengthening’ of the alliance
Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2022 © Getty Images / Dursun Aydemir

Russia’s offensive on Ukraine has ushered in a “new security reality” in Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Tuesday. Stoltenberg called for more weapons, more exercises, and “major increases in investment” to strengthen the pact’s European presence.

“There are now hundreds of thousands of forces on heightened alert across the alliance,” Stoltenberg told a press conference in Brussels, referring to the 100,000 American troops on the ground in Europe, the 40,000 troops under direct NATO command on the continent, and the Patriot air defense systems currently en route to Poland from the US, and to Slovakia from Germany and the Netherlands.

This military buildup, he said, “sends an unmistakable message: An attack on one ally will be met with a decisive response from the whole alliance.”

NATO ‘never looked weaker’ – Zelensky
Read more
NATO ‘never looked weaker’ – Zelensky

Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden have repeatedly stated that NATO would not intervene directly in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and have thus far resisted calls to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine – a move that would provoke open conflict between Russia and the alliance. However, both have been insistent that any attack on NATO soil would trigger an enormous military response.

The alliance will also be on a war footing going forward, Stoltenberg explained. Describing a “new security reality” in Europe, he declared that NATO’s 30 member states will take “concrete measures to reinforce our security for the longer term, in all domains.”

The NATO chief said that this “strengthening” would involve stationing “substantially” more troops in Eastern Europe, along with prepositioned equipment – presumably meaning missile and artillery batteries. The alliance will also conduct “more and larger exercises,” he added.

READ MORE: US looks for ways to get heavy Soviet weaponry to Ukraine – media

At present, NATO is conducting its biennial Cold Response exercises in Norway. Involving some 30,000 troops, including some from non-member states, this year’s exercises take place just 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the Russian border, are the largest Norwegian-led NATO drills since the end of the Cold War, and have been criticized by Moscow as provocative. 

“Any build-up of NATO military capabilities near Russia’s borders does not help to strengthen security in the region,” Russia’s embassy in Oslo told AFP last week.

However, these “major reinforcements of defense will require major increases in investment,” Stoltenberg added, calling on all NATO members to meet their required target of 2% of GDP on defense spending. The failure of most NATO members to meet this goal was a persistent gripe of former US President Donald Trump, who often accused America’s European allies of freeloading off of US military protection.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iran’s view of Russia’s Ukraine invasion explained & Western double standards over conflict (E1119)
0:00
27:31
End of Western domination? (E426)
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies