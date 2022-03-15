 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Mar, 2022 16:50
HomeWorld News

NATO ‘never looked weaker’ – Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky claimed NATO wouldn’t send troops to defend a member nation if it was attacked by Russia
NATO ‘never looked weaker’ – Zelensky
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky. © Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned NATO on Tuesday, furthering his criticism of the alliance in the wake of Russia’s assault, claiming the US-led military bloc is not committed to the Article 5 collective defense clause.

Speaking in a video address, the Ukrainian leader claimed that the mutual defense article has never looked “as weak as it is today.” He argued that NATO would likely fail to protect its own members if one came under assault from an adversary, such as Russia.

NATO has refused to send troops directly to defend Ukraine, as it is not part of the military alliance, and warned that its involvement would lead to direct confrontation with Russia. Zelensky suggested, however, that the bloc would respond “in the same way” if Russia attacked a member state.

Russia officially withdraws from Council of Europe
Read more
Russia officially withdraws from Council of Europe

Leaders from NATO countries have repeatedly rejected any suggestion that they are not committed to the Article 5 clause that guarantees the mutual defense between member states. Speaking in Lithuania last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described America’s commitment to Article 5 as “sacrosanct.”

The latest criticism from Zelensky came as the Ukrainian leader seemingly conceded that his country will never join NATO, stating that his citizens have “realized” they won’t be permitted to be part of the alliance.

“For years we've heard the opposite, open doors, however, it is not,” Zelensky said in his speech, apparently accepting one of the demands made by Russia prior to the military assault on Ukraine. “Our people understand this, and we are beginning to count on our own strength,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iran’s view of Russia’s Ukraine invasion explained & Western double standards over conflict (E1119)
0:00
27:31
End of Western domination? (E426)
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies