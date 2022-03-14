 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Mar, 2022 15:25
Chinese ambassador summoned over Navy ship ‘intrusion’

Manila summoned Beijing’s representative over a reconnaissance ship’s presence near some of the nation’s islands
Chinese ambassador summoned over Navy ship 'intrusion'
Flags of Philippines and China. © Getty Images

The Philippines formally summoned China’s ambassador, Huang Xilian, on Monday, demanding an explanation after what it called the “illegal intrusion and lingering presence” of a Chinese navy reconnaissance ship near some of the nation’s largest islands.

In a statement by the foreign ministry, Manilla said a Chinese vessel entered its waters without authorization between January 29 and February 1 and ignored orders for it to leave the area.

The Philippines detected the ship off the Cuyo Group of Islands and Apo Island, claiming its presence in the region “did not constitute innocent passage and violated Philippine sovereignty.”

China has been accused of infringing on the territorial rights of other nations in the region, as Beijing seeks to step up its authority and control over the Indo-Pacific region, citing historic claims to numerous areas which are disputed by other nations.

Beijing has been accused by the West of deploying its coast guard and other vessels in a manner that has disrupted the economic zones of neighboring countries.

China’s embassy in Manilla has so far not issued a public comment on the latest accusation — and the Philippines foreign ministry did not explain the delay in reporting the incident.

Back in January, China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, claimed that his country will not use its geopolitical power to “bully” smaller neighbors despite disputes over territorial issues in the South China Sea.

