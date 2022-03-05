 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Mar, 2022 08:08
HomeWorld News

Musk’s Starlink will only block Russian media ‘at gunpoint’

The billionaire refused to say which countries had ordered the censoring of Russian media
Musk’s Starlink will only block Russian media ‘at gunpoint’
Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, participates in a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center on May 27, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. © Getty Images / Saul Martinez

Billionaire Elon Musk vowed on Friday that his SpaceX Starlink internet service would only block Russian news outlets “at gunpoint” after he was allegedly ordered by unnamed governments to censor the country’s media sources.

Musk claimed in a Twitter post that Starlink had “been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources.”

“We will not do so unless at gunpoint,” he pledged. “Sorry to be a free speech absolutist.”

After one person criticized Musk and accused Russian media outlets of being “propaganda,” the billionaire responded, “All news sources are partially propaganda, some more than others.”

Last week, Musk announced that his Starlink satellite internet program was now active in Ukraine after Kiev’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov begged the SpaceX CEO for assistance in its fight against Russia.

“While you try to colonize Mars – Russia [is trying] to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space – Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” Fedorov said in an open letter to Musk at the time.

Musk was later thanked by the Ukrainian government for his support.

Musk agrees to help Ukraine READ MORE: Musk agrees to help Ukraine

The EU banned Russian media outlets, including RT and Sputnik, this week – pulling RT TV off air and ordering technology companies to block access to RT’s website and social media pages, accusing the outlet of spreading “harmful disinformation.” RT’s deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina condemned the decision and said critics of the outlet had not “pointed to a single example, a single grain of evidence that what RT has reported over these days, and continues to report, is not true.”

Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, Reddit, and other tech companies all complied with the EU’s censorship order. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies