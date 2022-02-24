 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New German gas contracts with Russia ‘inconceivable’ – media
24 Feb, 2022 15:25
Czech Republic shutting down two Russian general consulates

Prague is also recalling its ambassadors from Russia and Belarus for consultations
Czech Republic shutting down two Russian general consulates
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala speaking ©  Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on Thursday the closure of two Russian consulates in the cities of Brno and Karlovy Vary. They will also be recalling ambassadors for consultation from Russia and Belarus, amidst escalated tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

Furthermore, consulates in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg in Russia will suspend operations, the prime minister announced at a summit in Brussels.

Also among the country’s responses to Russia is a suspension on granting visas to Russian citizens.

READ MORE: Putin will decide when Ukraine offensive ends – Kremlin

Fiala wrote in a Thursday tweet that he “stands” with Ukraine. The prime minister has described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent recognition of breakaway territories in the country as an “unprovoked Russian military invasion.”

“Our response to the Russian invasion will be clear, harsh and as swift as possible,” he said.

