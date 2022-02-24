Czech Republic shutting down two Russian general consulates

Prague is also recalling its ambassadors from Russia and Belarus for consultations

Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on Thursday the closure of two Russian consulates in the cities of Brno and Karlovy Vary. They will also be recalling ambassadors for consultation from Russia and Belarus, amidst escalated tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

Furthermore, consulates in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg in Russia will suspend operations, the prime minister announced at a summit in Brussels.

Also among the country’s responses to Russia is a suspension on granting visas to Russian citizens.

Fiala wrote in a Thursday tweet that he “stands” with Ukraine. The prime minister has described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent recognition of breakaway territories in the country as an “unprovoked Russian military invasion.”

“Our response to the Russian invasion will be clear, harsh and as swift as possible,” he said.